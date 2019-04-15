Farrah Abraham Reveals Her Bruised Rear In Lacy Thong Lingerie 8 Days After Butt Injections

Farrah Abraham’s latest hammock photo shoot not only showed off her blue lacy lingerie, it seemed to depict bruises from her latest butt injection procedure.

Farrah Abraham, 27, is always stunning with her photo shoots for her fashion line, Pretty Little Thing!, and her latest one is no exception. Just over a week after the former Teen Mom star received butt injections, you can see what appears to be bruising at the top of her butt in these new pics showcasing her lacy thong lingerie and bodysuit. Check out more of her latest looks from her Apr. 13 photo shoot below.

Farrah recently shared a video of her getting butt injections on Apr. 5. Taking to her Instagram, the reality star wore a tan thong in the clip and smiled during the procedure. She later panned her phone’s camera to show a medical professional administering the collagen injections.

While making an appearance on HollywoodLife‘s podcast on Feb. 20, Farrah opened up about how although she’s dating on the app Cove, she still hasn’t found “the one” yet. “I’m not giving up, but I just don’t need to date right now,” Farrah said. “I feel like my mom was putting on Christian marriage DVDs when she was over at my house. She wasn’t even engaged or married yet at the time. But, she had this whole thing that I need to date. — That’s good for her, but I also really like my alone time. I like being alone. I like focusing on my life. People change so much.”

“So, that’s why I’m a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to date,” she went on to say. “I don’t think they know who they are yet.’”