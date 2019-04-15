Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Abs In Crop Top While Cozying Up To Husband At Coachella

Emily Ratajkowski was having a fabulous time at Coachella this past weekend and couldn’t help but snuggle up with her husband while wearing a sexy crop top.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at Coachella weekend one on Saturday, April 13 when she headed to a Levi’s Brunch in a sexy patterned ensemble. The model opted to wear a long-sleeve cheetah printed crop top that was super short and tied just under her chest. Emily went completely braless under the top, putting her cleavage on full display. She paired the super cropped top with a pair of high-waisted, white straight-leg jeans, showing off her insanely toned abs. She added a pop of color to the look with a cool pair of bright red leather snakeskin heeled booties, and opted out of any makeup, letting her natural hair down and parted in the middle. Not only did Emily look flawless for day two of the festival, she showed off very rare PDA with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. Emily posted a photo of the happy couple cuddling on a couch together looking happy, while Emily is smiling with her hand in her hair and Sebastian is pictured with his arm around her shoulder, as he is laughing at something in the distance. She simply captioned the photo with just a red heart emoji.

Emily and Sebastian officially got married back on February 23, 2018, and the couple rarely shares any PDA, plus they’re hardly never seen out together. So, it was refreshing to see the pair look madly in love together at the festival. The couple is constantly surprising us, especially since they got married at a courthouse in New York City, out of nowhere, after just a few weeks of dating. While Emily and Sebastian seemed to be having a great time at the Levi’s party, Emily posted to Instagram the next day, that the couple stopped at In-N-Out Burger, captioning it, “Very Important Stop.”

Emily’s sexy cheetah print outfit was super sexy and she knew it, as she took to Instagram to post pictures of her in the white jeans, earlier that day, completely topless and showing off her behind in the skin-tight white jeans. She even shared a pictured of her outfit the next day saying, “Feeling the look yesterday.”

All of Emily’s Coachella looks were super sexy of course, and aside from the silk cheetah crop top, she rocked a pair of high-waisted maroon polka dot bathing suit bottoms, going completely braless and topless with it, except for throwing on a matching short-sleeve button down on top, leaving it completely open and showing off insane cleavage.