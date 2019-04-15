Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Rocks Sexy Plunging Swimsuit On Vacation — New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley has been steadily posting swimsuit photos from her getaway to the Himalayas on Instagram. This time, she stunned in a piece with a deep V-cut in her latest update.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, enjoyed a trip to the foothill of the Himalayas in India, but not to go mountain climbing. The actress has been living like a queen (just like the one she played on The Royals) at the Ananda spa resort located on Maharaja’s Palace Estate, and Elizabeth wandered the luxury premises in a swimsuit that bared plenty of cleavage. The black one piece swimsuit, called “Moonlight,” was from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach company and the CEO shared the sexy look to Instagram on April 14.

Elizabeth packed many swimsuits and bikinis for her stay at Ananda, which she has been showing Instagram fans since April 7. We were especial fans of a leopard print bikini that she was “caught snoozing” in, as seen in an Instagram photo posted on April 11. From a turquoise bikini with gold chains to a hot pink one piece, the actress doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her swimwear wardrobe! And you have to get creative when you’re a woman on the go — Elizabeth has appeared to be in India for some time, as she first told her 1.2 million followers that she was packing for vacation on March 15.

Elizabeth will be giving us even more updates about her time abroad, beyond swimsuit posts. The global ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign revealed that she’ll be writing about her stay at the Ananda resort for Spear’s Magazine, which publishes features on luxury, travel, finance, philanthropy, art and books.

Although Elizabeth’s retreat was nestled within the Sal forests, her lodging was anything but humble. The Ananda resort’s more upscale rooms can feature views of the palace or private gardens, but its main draw is a generous offering of yoga and meditation programs. That’s perfect for Elizabeth, who has showed off her yoga skills on Instagram before.