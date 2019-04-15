‘Friends’ Stars Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Laugh & Recreate Classic Joke From Show 20 Years Later

15 years after ‘Friends’ ended, stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox have recreated an iconic show moment from when Phoebe found out Chandler and Monica were dating.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow gave Friends fans a total treat to the iconic throwback moment where Phoebe discovered that Chandler and Monica were involved in a hot secret romance. The ladies spent April 13 hanging out together and shared their night in on Instagram. Courteney, 54, posted a photo of her holding her pal in her arms while on the sofa, captioning it “Saturday night with a friend ♥️♥️♥️ @lisakudrow.” Lisa, 55, shared a pic of their chill session but her caption read “My eyes! My Eyes!” which is what she screamed in the Feb. 11, 1999 episode where Phoebe saw Chandler and Monica ripping each other’s clothes off.

That classic TV moment came in the episode “The One Where Everyone Finds Out” as Chandler and Monica had kept their romance secret ever since they hooked up in London during Ross’ epic fail of a wedding to Emily. Only Joey then later Rachel knew and did their best to keep the secret. It wasn’t until Ross ended up moving in to the apartment across the way from Rachel and Monica’s place that Phoebe spotted the two through the window simply talking then suddenly undressing each other and making out.

It caused her to start screaming loudly and yelling “Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica” then turning away to scream “My eyes! My eyes!” from the horror and confusion of what she saw. Since Friends has a worldwide following and is still run heavily in syndication to this day, everyone knew what Lisa meant with the caption. One fan in Spanish wrote “CHANDLER Y MONICAAA, CHANDLER Y MONICAAAAA (Lease gritando)” in the comments, the wording in parenthesis translates to “read screaming.” Another viewer wrote “THEY’RE DOING IT!!!! MY EYES! MY EYES” just like Phoebe said on the episode.

Lisa’s eyes were near tears from laughing in the photo that she shared alongside smiling Courtney. Both ladies looked stunning and make-up free. Aside from Lisa’s killer shout out to that iconic scene, fans were just so happy to see a mini-Friends reunion. One wrote “I CAN’T BREATHE!!!” in the comments out of excitement. Even Courtney’s ex-husband David Arquette, 47, hit up the comments, writing “Living your best lives.” Aww!