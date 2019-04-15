Boston Marathon 2019: When Does It Start, What Path Does It Take & More To Know

On your marks! The 123rd running of the Boston Marathon takes place today, so find out when it ends, the weather the runners are facing, and more essential details.

The thousands of runners hitting Beantown on April 15 better bundle up because the 2019 Boston Marathon is going to be a wet one. The 123rd edition of the world-famous race is going to be plagued with rain and winds. “An additional one or two showers may come through in the afternoon, but certainly not the intensity of what we’re seeing this morning,” StormTeam 5 meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said, per WCVB. Runners will also deal with some gusty winds, but this won’t deter them from competing. After all, the glory of finishing the race is worth getting a little wet. The race is already underway, so this is what you need to know about this marathon:

Schedule: Because of the chilly weather, organizers said that the Fourth Wave will start immediately after the third wave. Originally, there was a 25-minute gap scheduled between them. The idea is to reduce the number of time runners spend in the Athletes’ Village. Here’s the schedule for the 2019 race, courtesy of WCVB:

9:02 a.m. – Men’s Wheelchair

9:04 a.m. – Women’s Wheelchair

9:25 a.m. – Handcycles and Duo Participants

9:32 a.m. – Elite Women

10:00 a.m. – Elite Men

10:02 a.m. – Wave One

10:25 a.m. – Wave Two

10:50 a.m. – Wave Three

Wave Four immediately follows Wave Three

How To Watch Online: The race will be covered by the NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live.

Course: The course starts on Main Street in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and follows Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley to where Route 16 joins Route 135, according to BAA.org (click here for more details on the course.) From there, it runners go down Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls to Commonwealth Avenue, turning right at the fire station onto Commonwealth (route 30). The course on Commonwealth through the Newton Hills, before turning right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue to Cleveland Circle. Runners then take a left onto Beacon Street, where they run past Coolidge Corner. When they reach Kenmore Square, they have one mile to go! The route then takes them on Commonwealth Avenue (inbound) which takes them right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, and towards the finish line near the John Hancock Tower in Copley Square.

Here are the #Boston2019 starting line weather conditions in Hopkinton:

🌡️55°F (13°C)

🌧️Light rain showers

💨11mph (18kmh) NNE wind You have wonder if @des_linden🇺🇸 and @kawauchi2019🇯🇵 are happy about these conditions after last year's wins in the rain 🤔 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 15, 2019

Defending Champs: The 2018 marathon, which had the coldest race conditions in 30 years, per USA Today, saw Desi Linden of the U.S. and Yuki Kawauchi of Japan take the gold. Desi was the first American woman to win since 1985.

Course Records: Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya holds the men’s record of 2:03:02, which he set when he won the race in 2011. Bezunesh Deba of Ethiopia set the record in 2014 with a time of 2:19:59. So, expect the race to declare a winner somewhere between 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM ET today.