Beth Chapman Is All Smiles In New Photo Just 1 Week After Scary Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

As Beth Chapman continues to battle aggressive stage 4 throat cancer, she’s keeping a positive attitude, and had a huge smile on her face in a new photo posted to her Instagram page on April 14.

Beth Chapman is staying strong. Just over a week after she was rushed to the hospital for breathing difficulties, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a new photo, in which she looks very happy. Beth is smiling in the pic, with her makeup done and her blond wig styled in curls. “Don’t forget the reason for the season,” she captioned the pic, which she posted in honor of Palm Sunday. Beth was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer in November 2018, and although she’s been fighting the disease hard, she also experienced some complications earlier this month. While in Hawaii with her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, where they’re filming a new reality show, Beth was hospitalized after she started having trouble breathing on April 6.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a rep for the family confirmed to HollywoodLife. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that hat built up.” Beth was able to return home the next day, and it looks like a week of rest is just what she needed to get to feeling more like herself again. However, Beth is not blind to just how serious her disease is. In fact, when we caught up with Dog EXCLUSIVELY at the end of March, he admitted that Beth recently told him, “I’m not sure, I could be dying.” She also assured him, though, that being in Hawaii “chasing bad guys” with him is exactly where she wanted to be, and Dog vowed to us that he’s “not going to let her die.”

This couple is no stranger to dealing with Beth’s health struggles — she was actually first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and underwent a lengthy procedure to remove a massive tumor in her neck. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2018, and Dog admitted that his wife has decided not to use “conventional treatments” this time around. “They don’t work,” he told us. “There’s nothing, they’ve got nothing. They’ve got a bill to send to you.”

Dog did not detail exactly what kind of treatments Beth is using to fight her cancer, but it’s clear that she’s keeping a positive attitude and putting her energy into the work she does with Dog. “We filmed 16 hours straight the other day and caught the guy,” Dog admitted. “I go, ‘baby, baby you feel okay?’ And Beth goes…’Yeah, and we better catch this guy!'”