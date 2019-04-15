Bella Thorne & Mod Sun Split 1 Month After Her Breakup With Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne announced their breakup on Instagram by writing that all good things ‘must come to an end.’

Bella Thorne, 21, and her boyfriend Mod Sun, 32, have called it quits. Sharing a photo of herself and Mod in a mirror selfie on Instagram, Bella wrote in the caption, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔.” In the photo, Mod is wearing a blue and white suit, while Bella wears a gold sparkly dress. Bella and Mod had been dating since Oct. 2017. One day before her breakup with Mod, Bella retweeted a photo of the two of them. And hours before announcing her breakup, Bella shared a photo of herself on Instagram at Coachella, writing, “Hug me I’m lonely 😰.”

We reported earlier how after her split from her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, in Feb., Bella was considering dating another guy in terms of her next relationship. “She doesn’t even know herself,” a source close to Bella told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She might want to date another guy instead when it comes to her next relationship. She is all about a good time and nothing very serious. That’s not to say she wouldn’t deem her next relationship as important but she is not seeking wedding bells anytime soon.”

Bella revealed she was single on Feb. 26, by tweeting, “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys.” She added, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all.” Later in Apr., she shared a photo of herself in pig tails, and told her followers in her caption, “I need a new gf. Who wants to be my girlfriend?”