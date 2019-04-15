Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Apr. 14 to share some eye-catching photos and videos of her and her boyfriend The Weeknd enjoying their time together on an exotic vacation.

Bella Hadid, 22, was super happy to show off her amazing vacation in Turks and Caicos with beau The Weeknd, 29, on Apr. 14, when she took to Instagram to share some incredible photos and videos of the getaway. The stunning model posted several snapshots and clips that showed the couple taking in the beautiful scenery and even sharing some kisses and cuddles while riding on ATV bikes together. She also shared a pic of a bottle of hot sauce called Peppa Joy and seemed to refer to the condiment in her caption for the post. “Shout out Froggy and Peppa!” the caption read.

In addition to the pics of her and The Weeknd, Bella also included pics of herself during the vacation. In one, she can be seen posing on an ATV bike with her arms above her head. She showed off her toned abs in a white crop top and jeans in the pic and topped the look off by wearing a helmet, sunglasses and a bright orange bandanna around her nose and mouth.

From the looks of the pics and videos, Bella seemed to be having the time of her life with The Weeknd. The lovebirds first started dating at the beginning of 2015 but broke up in Nov. 2016. They got back together in 2018 after the singer broke up with Selena Gomez, 26. Since then, their romance has seemed stronger than ever. They often share photos of each other on social media and aren’t afraid to show off their love.

We hope to see more adorable pics of Bella and her hunky boyfriend. It’s great to see them so happy and in love!