NSYNC Performs With Ariana Grande At Coachella: Considering New Music & Tour Without Justin Timberlake

Ariana Grande slayed her headlining performance at Coachella 2019 with NSYNC, & it’s a must-watch for Arianators everywhere.

Its undoubtedly Ariana Grande’s year, and she further solidified that fact when she took to the stage at Coachella 2019 with a slew of special guests… including NSYNC! The pop star’s highly-anticipated headlining performance did not disappoint, and she completely captivated as she broke out her best hits. Just like tons of fans prophesied, Ariana surprised the audience with the boy band (minus Justin Timberlake, who was wrapping up his tour) when she brought them out to perform “It Makes Me Ill”, which she samples on “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”. Along with that song, she performed their classic “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with them. It was seriously a night to remember. And you can check out their exciting performance in the video above!

If a Coachella performance wasn’t enough for you, we may be in luck. A source close to the band tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re considering a full-fledged reunion, with or without Justin. “Everyone in the group has been waiting for Justin to be on board with new music and a tour, but now they’re getting a little tired of waiting,” the source said. “They loved their moment with Ariana at Coachella, and they know fans are still there for them. Would they love Justin to be a part of anything in their future? Absolutely! But, they’re tired of waiting for him to make a decision.”

The band knows that they can do it, too, considering that Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and Boys 2 Men have made successful comebacks recently. “Lance [Bass], Joey [Fatone], Chris [Kirkpatrick], and JC [Chasez] all still have the bug to do what they love — and that’s entertaining on stage. They’re considering doing some shows, and recording an EP or an album together,” they dished. “The guys want to show their kids and loved ones what made them famous, and they still got it. They are down to do it with or without Justin.”

During her incredible, 26-song set, Ariana also brought out her girl Nicki Minaj for their songs “Bang Bang” and “Side to Side”, and Diddy and Mase for “Mo Money Mo Problems”. Fans were so stoked to see them, but unfortunately, both artists experienced problems with their audio, and couldn’t be heard at some points. Ariana Grande makes history as the youngest artist to ever headline Coachella, at just 25 years old. Plus, she’s only the fourth woman ever to do the honors. She joins the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Björk in the short list of female headliners.