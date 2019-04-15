Angelina Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name After Getting Her Single Status Back

Angelina Jolie no longer has Brad Pitt’s last name, according to new court documents that were released just two days after it was confirmed the former couple became legally single.

Angelina Jolie-Pitt is now officially back to Angelina Jolie after the 43-year-old actress legally dropped her married last name, according to court documents obtained by the ET show. Angelina and Brad Pitt, 55, are still in the middle of finalizing their divorce, but they’ve both been taking small steps to get closer to that finalization and Angelina dropping Pitt from her name is just one of them.

In addition to the name change, Angelina and Brad recently requested a bifurcation, which allows them to declare themselves as legally single before the divorce is technically finalized, and it was confirmed on Apr. 13 that a judge granted them the status change. Although there’s been reports that Angelina has been missing Brad and thinking about what could have been, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Brad has been feeling quite the opposite about the situation and just wants to move on. “Brad feels great to officially be single and getting these documents filed was really important to him,” the source said. “He really wants to close the chapter with Angelina as much as he can and move forward, and he feels it’s one step closer to doing so.”

Angelina and Brad’s divorce isn’t the only thing they’re currently working through in court. The parents are also working on coming up with permanent custody arrangement for their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. They’ve settled on a temporary one that allows Angelina to have primary custody of them and allows Brad to see them on a regular basis, but the permanent one is expected to give Brad more time with them in the future.