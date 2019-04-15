‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 10 Is Revealed After America’s Votes & 3 Judges Saves

The Top 10 is revealed LIVE on the April 15 episode of ‘American Idol,’ with seven singers earning a spot based on America’s votes, and three more getting the chance to move on thanks to the judges.

It’s time for results on the April 15 episode of American Idol! America had their first chance to vote for their favorite season 17 singers after the Top 14 performed last night, and the first person to be called to the stage for results is Madison VanDenburg. Madison’s performance earns her the votes from America to move on, and she gets the chance to sing a victory song to celebrate. She belts out a version of Lady Gaga’s “You & I” that starts off toned down and gets beyond powerful by the end. Madison is so overwhelmed with emotion about moving on that she nearly starts crying by the end of her performance!

Evelyn Cormier is the next contestant to get her results, but unfortunately, she does not get a guaranteed spot in the Top 10. The judges vote will still come into play later on, though, and Evelyn gets another chance to impress the judges with a performance of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas. Her unique tone is put on display once again in the performance, and despite the tough circumstances, Evelyn doesn’t falter. The judges praise Evelyn for her professionalism and assure her that, regardless of the results on Idol, she’s going to be a star.

Up next is Walker Burroughs, who earns one of America’s seven spots in the Top 10. He celebrates with a performance of “Lovebug” by the Jonas Brothers, which has the audience clapping along and the judges dancing in their seats. The next singer to find out their fate is Riley Thompson, who’s the youngest in the competition. She doesn’t earn enough votes from America to guarantee her spot, but she performs “It Must Be Love” in hopes of earning one of the three judges saves. The judges notice Riley is a bit nervous, but they praise her song choice and growth throughout the competition.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon learns his fate next, and he gets a spot in the Top 10. For his victory song, he performs an original song, and proves how well-rounded he is as a singer and an artist once again.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!