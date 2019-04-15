Amber Rose Glows & Rubs Her Tummy As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: ‘I’m Getting Bigger’

Amber Rose is ‘baking’ her baby while on vacation in a seaside retreat, and the model couldn’t stop smiling as she showed off her growing baby bump in a heartwarming video.

Amber Rose, 35, who is 14 weeks along, gave fans an exciting pregnancy update on April 15. “Good morning everyone, I wanted to show you my baby bump. I’m getting bigger,” the model announced in an Instagram video, which she filmed on the balcony of her luxurious hotel room. The beauty panned the camera to her bun in the oven, dressed in floral print, and continued, “God is good. I’m baking my baby. In paradise right now.” Amber really is in paradise, as her balcony view consisted of turquoise waters and a picturesque villa, which had fans speculating she’s vacationing in Greece. It’s no wonder she was beaming throughout the video!

Demi Lovato was just as ecstatic about the motherhood update, as she wrote, “So happy and excited for you!!!” This is the second time Amber has showed off her baby bump, after she first revealed it during an ultrasound session on April 3. The photo also served as the activist’s pregnancy announcement, in which she revealed she’s expecting a baby boy with her new boyfriend, Def Jam executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32. The child is Amber’s second son, after she welcomed Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 6, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

It’s wonderful to see Amber glowing again, after a case of hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) reportedly sent her to the hospital for “a few days,” TMZ reported on April 8. She suffered “nausea and vomiting,” according to the report, but the beauty appeared to be in great health days later in the video below.

While Amber has been candid about her second pregnancy journey, there’s more mystery shrouded around her potential engagement plans. The mother of two sparked rumors that AE proposed when she sported a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger in a video shared on April 5! Although Amber and AE have yet to speak about engagement plans, the two are absolutely smitten with one another. “Amber was not looking for love when she initially met AE, but now she knows she found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” a source close to Amber EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Amber could definitely see herself marrying AE one day and can’t believe how lucky she is to have found him.”