Tristan Thompson Attends True’s 1st Birthday Party & Briefly Reunites With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson sweetly held the back of True’s head in a sweet clip Khloe Kardashian shared from their daughter’s first birthday party!

Tristan Thompson, 28, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, put aside all their past drama following the Jordyn Woods scandal, as the two exes attended a celebration of their daughter True’s first birthday party on Apr. 14. Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a video of the event, and Tristan makes a quick appearance in the clip, sweetly holding the back of True’s head. Wearing matching blue outfits to the celebration, Khloe treated True to a party that had a petting zoo, a fog machine and lots of bubbles and balloons.

This marks the first time that the two exes have seen each other since their tumultuous split in Feb. After their latest split, the two have “barely” been on speaking terms. “Khloé wants Tristan to be more involved in True’s life and she’s interested to see how much he will make an effort to see their little girl now that the NBA season is behind him,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloé tries to include Tristan as much as possible, but it’s uncomfortable for Khloé given the fact that the communication is extremely minimal.”

In addition to attending True’s party, for True’s actual birthday on Apr. 12, Tristan not only shared a series of adorable photos of his baby on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol. ❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin.”

Ahead of True’s birthday celebration, Khloe was worried that Tristan would not show up. “Khloe fears Tristan may somehow ruin True’s first birthday,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Watching her little girl grow up so fast is already causing a lot of anxiety for Khloe, and adding Tristan into the picture is only making things worse.”