Tiger Woods Wins Masters Tournament: How His New Confidence & Fire Fueled Epic Comeback

Tiger Woods is back, baby! The pro golfer just earned his 15th major title after winning The Masters tournament for the first time in 14 years.

Tiger Woods officially has 15 major titles. After a 14 year long drought, the professional golfer made his comeback by winning The Masters in Augusta on Sunday, April 14. He finished 13-under, beating out Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schauffele, who all tied for second place with 12-under. But not only did Tiger finally win another major title, at 43-years-old he also became the second-oldest Masters champion ever after Jack Nichlaus who won at 46 in 1986.

Tiger’s win was a culmination of dedication and extreme confidence in his abilities. “Tiger Woods has always been one who has had much confidence in himself but through the last few years with injury, surgery and personal problems he hasn’t really felt like himself and its taken a toll on his psyche and how he approaches the game of golf,” a source close to the athlete explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But that has all changed in the last year or so as Tiger has built that fire and confidence he once had.” The insider added that he went into this weekend “convinced he was going to win.” Well, he was right!

“This weekend to Tiger was just as huge as the first time he played in Augusta National, just as huge as the times he has won The Masters,” the insider adds. “He knew it was his time to shine.”

One of the great comebacks: #TigerWoods wins first major title since 2008. pic.twitter.com/YRUAowCFeI — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) April 14, 2019

Fans couldn’t be more excited for the golfer after his major win. One fan tweeted, “What a moment. Congratulations doesn’t feel like enough, @TigerWoods.” CJ Pearson also took the moment to point out a major lesson we can all take away from Tiger’s win. “The most important takeaway from @TigerWoods incredible win today: it’s not over when your naysayers say it’s over. It’s over when YOU say it’s over. It’s your life and you’re in the driver’s seat,” the user tweeted.