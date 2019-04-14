Sophie Turner Hugs Fiancé Joe Jonas & Rocks Tiny Crop Top Ahead Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got affectionate during a stroll while shopping in West Hollywood, CA on Apr. 13.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, didn’t need to attend Coachella on Apr. 13 because they took joy in a casual outing with each other! The engaged lovebirds skipped the hype of the music festival and instead spent some laid back time shopping in West Hollywood, CA. They were spotted getting affectionate during the outing and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Sophie showed off her abs in white long-sleeved crop top and red pants during the shopping trip, and Joe looked casual in a long-sleeved purple graphic shirt and black pants. Both stars wore sunglasses with their outfits and looked happier than ever to be around each other.

It’s not too surprising to see Sophie looking thrilled since she has a lot to be happy about lately. In addition to her engagement to Joe, the actress is gearing up for the public to see the last season premiere of her highly successful HBO series Game of Thrones, which airs on Apr. 14. The show is entering its 8th season, which will be its last, so it’s definitely a big deal for Sophie and her co-stars.

Joe showed his support for Sophie and her hit television series when he attended the Game of Thrones premiere event with her on Apr. 3. The soon-to-be married duo dazzled on the red carpet during the festivities with Sophie wearing a black mini dress and Joe wearing a black and white suit. They posed for photographs with each other and were definitely one of the best looking couples there!

Sophie and Joe got engaged in Oct. 2017 and have taken their time in planning a wedding, but they’re almost ready to walk down that aisle. During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Joe revealed that they’ll be having a summer wedding this year and although he didn’t give an exact date, based on the official summer calendar dates, it looks like these two will be husband and wife by the end of Sept.!