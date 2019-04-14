See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Hugs Fiancé Joe Jonas & Rocks Tiny Crop Top Ahead Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere

Backgrid
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shopping before the Sunday premiere of Game of Thrones. The lady of the hour wears a cream crop top with latex red pants. Both look extremely happy to be around each other.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, along with Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra take a yacht ride with friends and family in Miami. 25 Mar 2019 Pictured: Joe Jonas; Nick Jonas; Kevin Jonas; Priyanka Chopra; Sophie Turner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA387637_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers ice hockey game, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019 At one point Sophie impressed by the crowd by quickly drinking (and spilling) a glass of wine while being put on the Jumbotron View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got affectionate during a stroll while shopping in West Hollywood, CA on Apr. 13.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, didn’t need to attend Coachella on Apr. 13 because they took joy in a casual outing with each other! The engaged lovebirds skipped the hype of the music festival and instead spent some laid back time shopping in West Hollywood, CA. They were spotted getting affectionate during the outing and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Sophie showed off her abs in white long-sleeved crop top and red pants during the shopping trip, and Joe looked casual in a long-sleeved purple graphic shirt and black pants. Both stars wore sunglasses with their outfits and looked happier than ever to be around each other.

It’s not too surprising to see Sophie looking thrilled since she has a lot to be happy about lately. In addition to her engagement to Joe, the actress is gearing up for the public to see the last season premiere of her highly successful HBO series Game of Thrones, which airs on Apr. 14. The show is entering its 8th season, which will be its last, so it’s definitely a big deal for Sophie and her co-stars.

Joe showed his support for Sophie and her hit television series when he attended the Game of Thrones premiere event with her on Apr. 3. The soon-to-be married duo dazzled on the red carpet during the festivities with Sophie wearing a black mini dress and Joe wearing a black and white suit. They posed for photographs with each other and were definitely one of the best looking couples there!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Backgrid

Sophie and Joe got engaged in Oct. 2017 and have taken their time in planning a wedding, but they’re almost ready to walk down that aisle. During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Joe revealed that they’ll be having a summer wedding this year and although he didn’t give an exact date, based on the official summer calendar dates, it looks like these two will be husband and wife by the end of Sept.!