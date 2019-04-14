Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get Frozen Yogurt Together After He Raves About Ex Kourtney

They’re not at a certain music festival this weekend! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had a chill Saturday afternoon by grabbing some frozen yogurt together!

Scott Disick, 35, enjoyed a casual low-key date with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, for some frozen yogurt on April 13, as opposed to Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, who are having fun in the sun at the Coachella music festival in the desert. Sofia rocked a black crop top, which showed off her stomach, grey-and-red striped pants, along with a gold-and-black chained cross body bag. The star let her blonde hair down and rocked small black sunglasses. Scott wore a plaid blue shirt and blue shorts, along with blue sneakers. He also put on some black sunglasses to block out the sun.

Scott had previously just participated in a video with Kim Kardashian, 39, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, in honor of his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming 40th birthday on April 18. “Happy birthday, mom,” Scott said, as the two are parents to Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. “Happy 40th. We wish you another happy 40 to come. Keep up the good work! You look very young, [Penelope] says.” Penelope then adorably chimed in, “You look like a one year old!”

“We love you so much,” Scott continued. “We appreciate everything you do and do for us. You are a wonderful, wonderful mom. Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you, mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th.”

We’re glad that after years of dating and lots of fighting, Scott and Kourtney are finally in a good place. Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017, and have been staying strong ever since then. She has even joined Scott for Kardashian family events, including a vacation with Kourtney, as well as the infamous Kardashian family Christmas party. We hope the couple enjoys the rest of their low-key weekend together!