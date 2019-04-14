‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 2: NeNe Leakes Discusses Gregg’s Cheating & A Possible Divorce

NeNe Leakes said ‘we’ll just have to see’, when Andy Cohen asked her if she wants to save her troubled marriage to Gregg, during the April 14 episode of ‘RHOA’.

Could NeNe Leakes‘ marriage to Gregg be over? After talking about cheating and marriage troubles during the April 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which also served as Part 2 of the series’ reunion special, NeNe told host Andy Cohen that right now, she has no desire to save her marriage. First, Andy asked NeNe if Gregg gets upset with her about “revealing too much” about their relationship on the show, and she said, “Yeah. He gets on me about revealing a lot of things.”

Then, Andy turned to Gregg, who was on stage at the time of the discussion, and asked, “Do you take issue with some of the things she says on the show?” And Gregg said, “I think that there are limits,” before adding that he thinks NeNe should “spoon feed” and not “shovel feed” viewers certain details about their marriage.

“There’s a lot of things I don’t say,” NeNe interjected. “Gregg knows that.”

So then, Andy asked Gregg how he felt about NeNe revealing that he had cheated on her in the past, and he said, “That was so long ago, that it really just didn’t have any weight. The hurt from that got removed from me a long time ago”.

“Maybe it didn’t get removed from you?” Andy then asked, while looking at NeNe. “Maybe,” she replied with a sad look in her eyes. NeNe also confirmed that her marriage to Gregg was in bad shape before he was diagnosed with cancer, so his disease just made everything “exponentially worse”. Throughout the season, she would tell the ladies on numerous occasions that Gregg was mean to her. But still, she admitted, “We are family. Period. Whether we’re together or not, we share a 20-year-old son. I’m always going to be here for Gregg.”

Then, when Andy asked both NeNe and Gregg if they wanted to save their marriage, Gregg said, “I do,” while NeNe wasn’t so sure. She said, “I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do. I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall, and I’m coming out like, ‘No’. Anything is possible. We’ll just have to see.”

NeNe, 51, and Gregg, 64, married for the first time in 1997. They divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013. If they split again, it would be their second divorce from each other.

In other RHOA reunion news, Shamari shaded Eva‘s shoes, which she puked on at NeNe’s “Bye Wig” party, saying they were from Zara, so it wasn’t worth the money it would cost to clean them. Instead, Shamari gave Eva a gift card to get some new shoes at Zara.

And Porsha was hurt to learn that NeNe no longer considers her as a friend. Especially after she, her fiance Dennis McKinley and her mom all prayed for NeNe and Gregg, following his cancer diagnosis. Porsha told NeNe how much that hurt her, and when Andy asked NeNe for a response, she didn’t have one nor did she think she needed to give one.