NeNe Leakes Extended Olive Branch To Cynthia Bailey & Porsha But They Blew Her Off

Porsha Williams & Cynthia Bailey ‘shut down’ NeNe Leakes’ attempt to make peace, a source close to NeNe told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

With the second part of the RHOA reunion airing tonight, Apr. 14, NeNe Leakes, who has admitted she doesn’t like going to reunion tapings, is not looking forward to how she’ll be portrayed in the episode. A source close to NeNe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that after feuding with Cynthia Bailey, 52, over her seemingly inviting Kenya Moore, 48, to her event celebrating her wine cooler release, she extended the olive branch to both Cynthia and Porsha Williams, who got into a heated back-and-forth on Instagram with NeNe over a “fat-shaming” text Leakes sent her after the birth of her baby Pilar (Porsha also accused Porsha of not being supportive during the first part of the reunion). “NeNe feels the way she’s being portrayed on the reunion is a bit unfair and isn’t pleased at all with the way things have shaken down with Porsha and Cynthia,” our source told us. “She truly feels like Cynthia was and still is out to get her and is lying and finds it very frustrating that a lot of people aren’t seeing that. She quietly reached out to Cynthia and Porsha a couple of weeks ago to extend an olive branch and got shut down, so she feels like she tried, and now they’re out to call her a liar and make her look bad, which she feels is unjust and not true.”

As a result of all the drama on the show, NeNe is eagerly awaiting taking some time off away from the other housewives. “She’s really looking forward to putting this season completely behind her and taking a bit of a break from Real Housewives,” our source NeNe thinks it’s sad what’s happened to their friendship and can’t imagine what filming will be like moving forward. Having said that, she still really would like to return next season.”

When it comes down to it, NeNe has enjoyed her experience on RHOA, despite all of the drama that has caused rifts between her and most of the other housewives. “Nene does have a special place in her heart for the show and the franchise, but feels this break is beyond necessary,” our source went on to say. “Filming is supposed to begin in June.”