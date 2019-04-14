Kylie Jenner Takes On Coachella With Travis Scott 2 Years After Their First Date At The Music Festival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen walking around Coachella on Apr. 13 but kept a low profile as they stayed close to each other.

Kylie Jenner, 21, enjoyed celebrating the two year anniversary of her first date with Travis Scott, 27, on Apr. 13, at the same location it all happened. The makeup mogul and rapper were seen walking around Coachella in Indio, CA, which happens to be the same music festival where they met in 2017. The parents of one-year-old daughter, Stormi, seemed to try and be discreet as they stayed by each other’s side in comfortable clothing during the outing. Travis wore a black Aerosmith t-shirt, matching long shorts and shades while Kylie wore a blue and white jacket and pants set with a swirly design, and a white crop top and matching bucket hat.

Before the lovebirds arrived at the popular outside venue, they made sure to transport in style when they took a private jet to the city where it all took place. Kylie took to Instagram to share a pic of her sharing a kiss with her love while standing on the steps of the huge jet and captioned it with a bunch of emojis, including a heart, butterfly, stars and a smiling face.

Kylie and Travis going all out for Coachella isn’t too much of a surprise considering it is responsible for the start of their romance. The couple opened up about it in an interview for their gorgeous cover of GQ magazine last Aug. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Kylie told the outlet. She then explained they met and were so smitten with each other, that she decided to leave with him to join him for some of his tour dates at the time. “He said, ‘I’m going back on tour – what do we want to do about this? Because we obviously liked each other’,” she explained.

Since that fateful meeting, Kylie and Travis have enjoyed a two-year relationship that produced little Stormi less than a year after their meeting in Feb. 2018, and although the romance has reportedly had some up and down moments, they look like they’re putting their love above all else and sticking together.