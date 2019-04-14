Jordyn Woods Looked ‘Uncomfortable’ Running Into Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin At Coachella

After Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin walked into a Coachella party she was attending, Jordyn Woods left within minutes, an eyewitness told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

In addition to cozying up to a mystery man at Coachella, Jordyn Woods, 21, had a run-in with Kendall Jenner, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, at the festival, and it was about as awkward you might imagine. An eyewitness at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall and Hailey’s presence at the event was clearly “too much” for the former bestie of Kylie Jenner to handle. “Jordyn Woods felt noticeably very uncomfortable when she had an awkward and unexpected run-in at Coachella with Kendall Jenner on Saturday, April 13,” our insider told us. “Jordyn arrived all smiles with friend Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon. They were there about 20 minutes when in walked Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.”

And while neither of the two groups interacted, Jordyn, who went to Jaden’s Coachella performance, made sure to leave the party pretty soon after Hailey and Kendall arrived. “The girls ended up being sat at the cabana next to them having fun,” our source continued. “Neither party attempted to speak to the other nor pay any attention to what the other was doing, and Jaden had left the cabana to wander around the party, but it was obvious that Jordyn felt uncomfortable and left within five minutes of the girls arriving.”

"Jaden left with Jordyn and never saw Kendall or Hailey," our source added. "It really seemed that it was just too much for Jordyn."