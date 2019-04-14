Cynthia Bailey Felt She Was Going Into A ‘Lion’s Den’ At ‘RHOA’ Reunion Amid NeNe Leakes Feud

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey opened up about feeling apprehensive before she was about to face her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, at the reunion of the show, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, was expecting the worst but hoping for the best when she showed up to the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, which first aired on Apr. 7 in part one of the four episode series. The reality star, who’s been going through a feud with co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, on the show, had a feeling NeNe wouldn’t be feeling too happy about facing her, but she wasn’t sure how her other co-stars would react. Cynthia sat down with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview about the reunion, and she gave us all the details.

“I really felt like at the reunion I was going into the lion’s den,” Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY told us about the moment she showed up to film the episode. “I kind of knew how she [NeNe] was going to react to it. I knew what I was in for. I didn’t know how they [the cast] felt. I honestly didn’t know what they thought and I was very happy to see that they all received me with love and they had their own issues with her that had nothing to do with me. I am so exhausted about talking about this. I am so about positive affirmation, supporting women, lifting women up. This is such an incredible time for women.”

Cynthia and NeNe’s recent feud was featured on the season finale episode of RHOA and involved NeNe getting mad that Cynthia seemed to invite former co-star Kenya Moore to her event celebrating the release of her wine cooler release, even though she knew NeNe had beef with Kenya. Things only escalated from there and NeNe made it known that the reunion taping did not go well for her on social media. Despite the drama, though, it seems Cynthia wants to leave it all behind and stop what she told us she feels is “high school, stupid nonsense”. “I’m always going to love Nene,” she admitted. “I think Nene is great for the show. I still think she’s great and we don’t have to be friends and that’s OK.”

Part 2 of the RHOA reunion will air tonight, Apr. 14, on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.