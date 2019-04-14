BTS killed it with their electric performance of ‘Boy With Luv’ on ‘SNL’ on Apr. 13.

BTS, who just landed in New York on Apr. 10 ahead of their world tour, just brought down the house as musical guest on SNL. Taking the stage for the first time on the variety show, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed their hit song “Boy With Luv,” which features Halsey (although she was not there for their amazing performance). While we fully expected them to bring the house down, as did all their fans at their show screaming before they started their first song, they absolutely nailed their choreography flawlessly. They later performed “Mic Drop,” which fittingly ended with an actual mic drop.

BTS recently opened up in a candid interview about how they’re not going to change who they are in the wake of their success. “A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals,” BTS member RM told EW. “But they’re just goals — we don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay.”

“It will have to be a great song,” to get #1 on the Hot 100,” Suga added. “[B]ut also there’s a whole strategy that’s associated with getting all the way up. And then there has to be a measure of luck, obviously. So what’s important for us is just to make good music and good performances and have those elements come together.”

SNL returns on May 4 with host Adam Sandler, and musical guest Shawn Mendes.