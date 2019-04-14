BTS Performs ‘Mic Drop’ On ‘SNL’ & The Audience Was Here For It

For their second performance slot on ‘SNL’, BTS shook the Nation by performing ‘Mic Drop’.

Just one day after releasing their fourth studio album Map of the Soul: Persona, which also includes their song “Boy With Luv”, featuring Halsey, on Apr. 12, BTS absolutely nailed their SNL debut. After performing “Boy With Luv,” and sending the Army into a frenzy, the seven took the stage again performing “Mic Drop,” and they proverbially dropped the mic with their rendition. Even before BTS finished their show-stopping performance, the audience was cheering wildly. And of course, the song appropriately ended with an actual mic drop.

We reported earlier how Halsey, who also performed on SNL both as the variety show’s musical guest and host, revealed that she and RM have a secret handshake. After a fan asked “Can you tell us a random/funny thing that happened while filming? I need to know everything!!” Halsey replied, “Me and Joon handshake is actually a lot longer and more complex than the clip in the MV. We will show you one day.”

Halsey, who collaborated with BTS on “Boy With Luv,” also tweeted about the process of making the music video: ““I wasn’t nervous about that! I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo [sic] in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up.”

In addition to “Boy With Luv,” the tracklist on Persona includes songs “Mikrokosmos,” “Make It Right,” “HOME,” “Jamais Vu,” “Dionysus,” and RM‘s solo “Intro: Persona.”