The summer of 2017’s biggest hit is back for another round of secrets and lies. HBO has revealed the first trailer for ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2, and it is going to be even BIGGER than the first season.

You asked for Big Little Lies season 2, and HBO has delivered. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated season 2 has arrived, and we’re already obsessed. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz are back as the fierce ladies of Monterey. Basically, they’re going to win all the awards — again. Big Little Lies was originally only supposed to be a limited series, but the show’s popularity and success led to a second season. However, this is uncharted territory. The first season covered the entirety of Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book.

The incredible women of Big Little Lies will also be joined by Oscar winner Meryl Streep. She’ll play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character Perry Wright. The character will venture to Monterey searching for answers after her son’s shocking (but deserved) death in the season 1 finale. Bonnie pushed Perry down the stairs to his death after he started assaulting her at Trivia Night. At the same time, Jane also figured out that Perry is the man who raped her. While Perry looked very much dead, the character is “expected to return in some capacity” in season 2, our sister site TVLine reports. Douglas Smith, Crystal Fox, Mo McRae, and Denis O’Hare have all joined the show in new roles.

HBO revealed the first footage of season 2 in a quick preview of the network’s upcoming shows and movies back in Aug. 2018. The footage featured Reese, Nicole, and our first look at Meryl on the show. Filming wrapped in Aug. 2018, so now all we have to do is wait until the premiere date!