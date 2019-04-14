‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 14 Hit The Stage To Perform For America’s Votes For The 1st Time

‘American Idol’s season 17 contestants are hitting the big stage! The Top 14 perform for America’s votes for the first time this season on the April 14 episode, with a place in the Top 10 on the line.

The April 14 episode of American Idol kicks off with a performance from Laine Hardy, who actually competed on the show’s 16th season and is back for a second chance. He sings Elvis Presley’s “That’s All Right,” and continues to show off his new rockstar look in a glittery suit jacket. The judges are on their feet after Laine’s high-energy performance, and Katy Perry gushes over how much Laine has grown. However, Luke Bryan urges him to get a little looser and “shake it out” a bit more while performing.

Laine is followed by Evelyn Cormier, who opens up about previously being on 90 Day Fiance for the first time. She reveals that she’s hoping to be known for singing, rather than her reality TV past, and she gives a unique performance of “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. The judges rave over her incredible stage presence and always taking risks with her performances. Up next is Alyssa Raghu, who also competed on season 16. Alyssa sings “She Used To Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles, and showcases her powerful vocals with the rendition.

Lionel Richie is blown away by Alyssa’s performance and tells her she’s on “fire,” while Katy admits she’s a “huge fan.” Eddie Island is up next, and his performance of “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John is just as quirky as ever. Katy urges him to not forget that he’s an incredible singer, and doesn’t need to overdo his stage presence and risk losing that. Overall, though, the judges love it.

The next performance is from Riley Thompson, the youngest singer left in the competition. She sings “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans, and completely blows the judges away. They especially cannot believe she’s only 16 and gush over how much she’s grown up throughout this competition.

Up next is Wade Cota, who sings “Trouble” by Ray LaMontange. He also plays guitar for the performance to show off his full range of talent. The judges give him a standing ovation and rave over his song choice. Following Wade is Dimitrius Graham, who puts his own spin on Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” for his performance. The crowd goes absolutely crazy, and the judges get to their feet after hearing Dimitrius’ powerful vocals. However, Katy does remind Dimitrius not to forget to bring emotion to his performance to really up things to the next level.

