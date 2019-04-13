Younes Bendjima Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram & She Seems Into It

Younes Bendjima just called Kourtney Kardashian an affectionate pet name underneath her latest Instagram photo, and she had one for him too.

Did we just wake up in 2018? In a sudden plot twist, Younes Bendjima, 25, just left a very friendly comment underneath Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram photo on Friday, April 12. “Ya look good minnie mouse,” Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend wrote underneath a picture of the Poosh founder, 39, flaunting her legs in a hot red mini dress made of leather. And Kourt’s response was almost as flirty. “Merci Mickey,” she replied. We have questions.

However, this is not the first time Younes had kind words to say about Kourtney following the end of their two-year relationship in Aug. 2018. After the breakup, Younes raved about his ex while recapping his best memories from 2018 on his Instagram Story, right before New Year’s Eve. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget moments like that,” the model wrote over a photo of Kourtney relaxing against a gorgeous sunset view. He continued, “You an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It’s all love at the end of the day…we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go.”

As Younes said, “it really is love at the end of the day,” eight months after the split! They even had an accidental run-in at Alfred Tea in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, and it was anything but awkward. Younes reportedly paid for Kourt’s drink and she kissed her ex on the cheek, according to the eyewitness who snapped their random encounter. When the breakup was still fresh, Younes had missed his ex “like crazy” and he hadn’t given up “getting another chance with her” at the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2018.