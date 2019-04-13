Tyler Baltierra Defends Catelynn Lowell From Haters’ ‘Mean’ Comments In ‘Emotional’ Post

Tyler Baltierra revealed that it was heartbreaking to read the comments trolls left on his Instagram pic of his wife Catelynn Lowell.

Tyler Baltierra, 27, is sending all of Catelynn Lowell‘s haters a message: his wife “does NOT DESERVE” your cruelty. After Tyler posted a photo of Catelynn yesterday on Apr. 12, admiring how “smokin” she looked, he eventually disabled the comments after trolls posted mean remarks. Tyler later took to Instagram again to defend his wife from any bullying. “After yesterday’s post, I can’t help but get emotional when writing this,” he wrote in the caption of a picture he posted of Catelynn. “The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn’t make me angry…it literally just rips my heart to pieces. After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!”

Tyler went on to discuss how Catelynn contemplated suicide before announcing that she’d be entering rehab on Nov. 17, 2017. “Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!?” he continued. “Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!? Do you not understand that she suffers from a mental illness that requires her to fight vigorously EVERY DAY in order to keep it maintained!?”

Tyler ended his powerful message by trying to ask commenters to just be kinder. “All I know is what I understand about her…that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met,” he added. “And if you can’t see those things, then please just scroll on, there is NO NEED FOR HATE! So PLEASE, everyone pay attention…we just HAVE to be better at loving each other as co existing human beings.”

“We HAVE to be better at lifting each other up & showing people the love that everyone deserves to feel,” he went on to write. “What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife!”