Taylor Swift Posts Cryptic Countdown & Fans Are Convinced It Means New Music Is Coming

It looks like TS7 is on its way! Taylor Swift updated her Instagram and website to include a countdown for 13 days and fans think it could only mean one thing: new music!

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Coachella updates to bring you some other very important music news: Taylor Swift is likely dropping a new single soon. The singer, 29, took to her website and Instagram story in the middle of the night on April 13 to start a very cryptic 13-day long countdown to April 26. What exactly will happen on that day, we obviously can’t say, but we – and most Swifties – are guessing it will be the official start of a new era with some sort of musical drop. TS7 is coming people; this is not a drill!

But Tay didn’t just upload a countdown; her social media accounts saw a few other changes as well. First, her icon on both Instagram and Twitter were changed from her black-and-white cover art for Reputation to an airy pastel cloud and the bios were changed to reflect the countdown, both simply stating “4.26.” The “Delicate” singer has been toying with a pastel aesthetic in recent posts on her Instagram account, making fans question if a new era was coming, and it’s now been transitioned to her website as well. Everything’s cotton candy-colored!

This all-important countdown doesn’t just live on the Internet, though. Eagle-eyed fans noticed it started cropping up on billboards in places like Tokyo and Times Square in New York City. The next project to come from the 10-time Grammy winner will be her first with Republic Records and Universal Music Group, instead of Big Machine Records. Her current label made sure to hype their artist by posting a moving cloud gif on Twitter with the hashtag “#taylorswiftapril26” alongside her website link.

Swifties naturally couldn’t remain calm after Taylor silently dropped her countdown. “I’M SUPER FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW! PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT IN MY WILDEST DREAMS!!!!!!!!!!!” one fan tweeted. Another posted a clip from The Office of Michael Scott yelling, “IT’S HAPPENING!” Yeah, that seems about right. So if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be sitting here staring at numbers ticking down on a clock for the next 13 days.