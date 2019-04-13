Selena Gomez surprised everyone with her first performance in a year at the 2019 music festival.

The first night of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 started out with a bang! Singer Selena Gomez and rapper Cardi B, both 26, surprised fans on stage for 32-year-old DJ Snake’s set when they performed song “Taki Taki,” which they’re featured on with him. This was the first time the three performed the song all together, and it was Selena’s first performance in nearly a year! The song was released in Sept. 2018, and Sel’s fans have been loving the latest song from Sel, up until her 2019 feature on the song “I Can’t Get Enough.”

Fans went wild over the performance, which came at the end of DJ Snake’s 10:35 p.m. set. Sel rocked a white blazer and matching flowing pants, along with long dark hair. She happily sang and danced to the upbeat song, and she totally nailed her first 2019 performance!

Selena, who has been spotted leaving music studios in 2018 and 2019, hasn’t performed since she shared the stage with BFF Taylor Swift, 29, at her Reputation tour on May 19, 2018, when Sel sang “Hands to Myself.”

Cardi wore a short-sleeved bodysuit with a white corset top, and she rocked out to her Spanish rapping part while the crowd cheered her on. Besides Cardi, Sel, and DJ Snake, other big-name artists like Childish Gambino, 35, Janelle Monáe, 33, and Kacey Musgraves, 30, took the stage at Coachella last night as well.

I sat through an hour of DJ Snake to see Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez sing “Taki Taki” — and it was better than I could’ve imagined 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ns7MhHHmf8 — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) April 13, 2019

We’re so happy to see Sel take the stage again, and especially see her joined by one of our faves, Cardi! We hope this is an indication of more to come from Sel in 2019 – we’ve been waiting for another album from her since 2015! We’ll definitely keep you posted on any more surprise Coachella performances – we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the rest of weekend one!