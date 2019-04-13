Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Pink Sheer Dress Arriving At Coachella Party — See Pics

Olivia Culpo also pulled off a quick change at the party & left wearing another breathtaking outfit!

The first weekend of Coachella is in full swing, which means so many celebrities are showing up to some of the biggest parties in Palm Springs, Indio and Palm Desert. Olivia Culpo, 26, was seen walking into the Lucky Brand Party at the Arrive Hotel on Apr. 13 wearing a tight pink sheer dress, with her matching pink bikini underneath. But she didn’t just wear one outfit — it’s Coachella after all! She later exited the shindig wearing a navy blue and red dress.

We reported earlier how Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she keeps in such great shape. “I always try to follow the 80%, 20% rule when it comes to food. 80% is clean, healthy eating, while treating yourself is the other 20% of the time. I also love to try different workouts,” she told us. “Right now I have been doing a lot of resistance and weight training but I also love spinning and barre. For abs and core, pilates is a great workout, because it helps create definition in your abs… I try to be flexible. Sometimes I eat pizza and other days I eat really healthy. Just balance it out you know?”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s stylist Justine Marjan talked to us EXCLUSIVELY how you can rock her look. “Olivia has a blunt bob and really thick hair, so I usually braid up most of her hair, then clip Hidden Crown extensions to the braids to give the illusion of length without having to worry about blending her short pieces,” she said. “I then flat iron the hair super smooth with the GHD platinum plus styler and slick the hair behind her ears with a toothbrush and TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend. I love the length on this, but that it’s stuck behind the ears to show off her beautiful features.”

“This look would pair really nicely with something off the shoulder and statement earrings,” Justine added.