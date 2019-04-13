In the latest ‘SNL’ cold open, Michael Keaton portrayed Julian Assange arriving in prison with Lori Loughlin & Michael Avenatti.

SNL‘s latest cold open was a star-studded affair, behind bars. In the sketch, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, and Kyle Mooney play inmates that have to deal with several celebrities in their communal cell. Kate McKinnon played Lori Loughlin and admitted that she helped the prison guards’ kids get into an exclusive Pre-K. After revealing that she joined the Nation of Islam, Kate said. “You think prison is hard? I’ve done 68 Hallmark movies… In half of those movies, I marry Santa’s son.” Then, Pete Davidson reprised his performance of Michael Avenatti, and admitted, “I’m so shady a porn star needed to distance herself from me.” But the real big cameo belonged to Michael Keaton, who portrayed the very bearded Julian Assange and threatened Kyle, saying he’d leak all his “ding dong pics.” Keaton’s best line of the sketch was also its pun-nies: “Is there a bathroom around here, because I really need to take a WikiLeak?”

On the Apr. 6 episode of the variety show, for the first time in several episodes, Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump did not make an appearance in the show’s cold open. Instead, SNL alum Jason Sudeikis returned to his old stomping grounds to portray Joe Biden, as the former vice president underwent sensitivity training. After admitting, “I’m a hugger; I’m a kisser, I’m a little bit of a sniffer,” Jason asked Kate McKinnon‘s sensitivity training expert, “Am I still allowed to do something like that gorgeous lift at the end of Dirty Dancing?”

However, Baldwin did make an appearance in the Mar. 30 cold open, portraying Donald Trump as victorious following Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report. Baldwin addressed the camera, saying, “Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won.” In addition, he also revealed that when it came to redacting the report, he promised to “black out everything except the words ‘no’ and ‘collusion.’”

SNL returns on May 4 with host Adam Sandler, and musical guest Shawn Mendes.