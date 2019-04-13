Lori Loughlin & Husband Won’t Stop Fighting Charges & Don’t Think What They Did Was So Bad

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli are trying their best to keep to themselves amid the college admissions scandal, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

After Lori Loughlin, 54, was hit with new conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud charges in the college admissions scandal case on Apr. 9, the Fuller House star, who was already charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are prepared to “fight this as hard as possible.” “Lori and Massimo are planning on stopping at nothing and will fight all and any charges thrown at them, no matter what, which is why they haven’t followed in Felicity Huffman’s footsteps and entered a plea deal,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a really traumatic experience not only for them, but for the entire family, and they’re trying as best as possible to keep to themselves.”

Despite their resolve to fight, Lori, Mossimo and the rest of their family are struggling during this tough time. “The family is really struggling with everything going on and Olivia’s parents are sincerely worried about her well being because of how traumatic this has been on all of them,” our source went on to say. “They have made it very clear to those around them that they will continue to fight this as hard as they possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Lori and Mossimo have faith that the courts will sort things out. “At the end of the day, Lori and Mossimo believe the courts will work this out, but they really don’t feel what they did is all that bad,” our source continued. “They love their daughters very, very much and just want everyone to leave them alone.”