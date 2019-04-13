Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Sara Dinkin really seemed to enjoy The 1975! The two kissed, danced, and were all smiles during the Coachella set.

Kristen Stewart, 29, showed off her relationship with stylist Sara Dinkin, 28, on April 12 at Coachella! The two sat on the lawn, stood up and danced, and kissed while The 1975 performed. Additionally, the gorgeous couple may have been celebrating something other than their relationship – Kristen’s birthday was just days prior, on April 9!

Kristen was in head-to-toe denim, while her girlfriend rocked a yellow hoodie and loose jeans. The couple was surrounded by people, but appeared at moments, to be lost in a world of just the two of them. The couple has been going strong since Dec. 2018, when they were first spotted hanging out together.

They haven’t been shy about displaying affection in their four-month relationship, and that continued on at the music festival, as well! Before Coachella, the couple was seen on a date night together in February, in their typical laidback and casual styles.

Kristen and Sara’s relationship began after Kristen and her former girlfriend of two years, Stella Maxwell, 28, broke up. The reasoning for Kristen and the Victoria’s Secret model’s relationship coming to an end is still unknown, but Kristen appears happy now with Sara! Kristen’s new girlfriend’s stylist career has included clients such as Nico Tortorella, 30, Chloe Bennet, 27, and Jessica Szohr, 34.

We’re thrilled to see Kristen enjoying herself at the festival, along with others who have attended the first weekend like Kendall Jenner, 23, Hailey Baldwin, 22, Jordyn Woods, 21, and more! We can’t wait to see who else will show up at Coachella – there is still another day for weekend one, and a whole other weekend next week! We’re big fans of this budding couple, and happy to see them so happy together at the festival.