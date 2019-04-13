Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima: How They Feel After Breaking Up After Flirty Comment

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima may have broken up several months ago, but after his flirty comment, a reconciliation could be in their future, sources told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Their two-year relationship may have ended, but that didn’t stop Younes Bendjima, 25, from leaving a flirty comment on his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post! HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY heard from sources close to both Younes and Kourtney about where things could be headed for the two, moving forward. Our Kourt source revealed that she would “maybe” reconcile with her ex through a “hook up” with him – but “nothing serious or longterm.”

“Friends really don’t see her getting back with Younes,” our insider said. “Kourtney was happy with Younes – she likes younger, hot men because they make her feel young and hot which she loves to feel. But she always knew Younes was never ‘the one.’ It was always more of a fun relationship for her. Kourtney really has no bad blood with any of her exes, so Younes showing her love didn’t really mean anything to her, however, of course it makes her feel good to know he’s looking.”

And as for Kourt’s ex? Our Younes insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Younes is still looking at Kourt’s Instagram and “he can’t help it!” They said, “He wanted to give her a compliment on her birthday [which is April 18], he knows 40 is a big milestone for her and he wanted her to know he’s thinking good thoughts of her. Younes would love to get back together with her, no doubt. He truly regrets losing her and would love to try things again with her. But he’s accepted that’s probably not going to happen, he’s a realist. that doesn’t mean he can’t let her know how good she looks on her birthday, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Our Kourt source added that for now, “Kourtney is really focusing on herself and what she’s looking for in a partner after turning 40, which at first was a little scary for her,” our insider revealed. “She’s comfortable with where she’s at in life having three kids, however, she’d love to be in a relationship again, but wants to take her time finding the right fit. She’d love to be in love again and maybe even have one more baby.”

Since things didn’t end on bad terms between the two of them, it’s definitely possible they could get back together in the future. Whatever makes Kourt happy, we support!