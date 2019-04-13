Kiernan Shipka Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: ‘Sabrina’ Promos, Videos With Ross Lynch & More

Kiernan Shipka stepped up her social media game this week! After part two of the ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ dropped on Netflix, the actress promoted it on Instagram.

Kiernan Shipka has had quite a week! Netflix released the second part of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina on April 5, and the show’s star has been promoting it all week. Some of her best photos and videos were shared on social media, which is why we decided to name the Mad Men alum our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The 19-year-old kicked off the week by sharing a photo of her with her two Sabrina co-stars Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood. In the photo, she and Gavin both wore black and red looks, while the former Austin & Ally star rocked a head-to-toe cow print outfit. Kiernan appropriately captioned the image, “moo.” The Sabrina-themed posts continued on with a set of photos where Kiernan was covered in ice prosthetics. The images were posted alongside the comment, “tfw the weird sister’s have it out for you :/.”

Ross then made another appearance on Kiernan’s Instagram in a video she shared on April 9. Ross tried helping out the set hairdresser with Kiernan’s hair and she jokingly screamed, pretending that he hurt her. Luckily it was all a ruse and he actually did “perfect.”

Kiernan later showcased a major milestone in her life: being on a billboard above a grocery store. She shared a few selfies posing alongside a giant poster for her Netflix show and captioned it, “lifelong goal of being on a billboard above a trader joe’s has been reached!”

The rest of the week saw a cute #NationalPetDay post to her “irl familiar” and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Finally, Kiernan headed to Coachella to finish off her amazing week. Head up to the gallery above to see even more photos of Kiernan (and then get back to binge watching Sabrina on Netflix, obviously!)