Kendall Jenner Wraps Her Arm Around Hailey Baldwin For Coachella Night Out Without Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin looked like two peas in a pod when they strolled around Coachella on Apr. 12 with their arms around each other.

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, were all about embracing their friendship at Coachella on Apr. 12 and they were a sight to see while doing so! The gorgeous ladies took some time away from the men in their lives to enjoy a girls’ night at the popular music festival in Indio, CA, and they couldn’t help but get affectionate by wrapping their arms around each other as they walked around the outside venue. Kendall looked casually cool in a gray long-sleeved shirt and black leather pants while Hailey showed off a little skin in a white strapless top under a bright orange jacket and tan cargo style pants.

Kendall and Hailey were seen multiple times throughout the first day of Coachella, but they weren’t the only celebs to show up to the event. Model Jasmine Sanders, and musicians Halsey and boyfriend Yungblud, were also seen having a blast at the festival. In addition to Kendall’s hangout with Hailey, who took some time away from hubby Justin Bieber, 25, to attend the festival, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen leaving a Kacey Musgraves show with some other people at one point during the night.

Coachella is known for not only featuring major celebs on stage, but bringing them out as attendees, so it’s no surprise Kendall and Hailey would be among the many eye-catching stars. The festival kicked off on Apr. 12 and is set to go on over the next two weekends, including Friday, and will end on Apr. 21. Ariana Grande is headlining this year’s lineup and other musicians performing will include The 1975, Kid Cudi and Childish Gambino.

We hope to see more of Kendall and Hailey at Coachella in the days to come!