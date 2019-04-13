See Pics
Jordyn Woods Cozies Up To Mystery Guy At Coachella 2 Months After Tristan Thompson Drama

Jordyn Woods is moving on! The Instagram influencer was spotted cuddling up to a mystery man at the music festival on April 12!

Tristan Thompson who? Jordyn Woods, 21, showed that she has long moved on from the scandal she was caught in in mid-February with the 28-year-old basketball player and his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, 34! Jordyn was spotted getting super cozy with a mystery man at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during the first weekend of the music event. The young star was spotted smiling and laughing with the unidentified man, and he even wrapped his arm around her at one point!

The pair enjoyed themselves on the first night of the music festival, chatting near a bar and sitting together. Jordyn appeared in good spirits with the mystery man, spending time with him in public. She was formerly mentioned in the news after she and Tristan kissed at his house party in mid-February. The scandal blew up due to Jordyn being so close to Khloé’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloé later went after Jordyn for the kiss.

Jordyn said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s web series talk show, Red Table Talk, on March 1, that she and Tristan were never in a relationship, and that the kiss was a one-time thing. Jordyn hasn’t appeared to get cozy with anyone since the scandal broke until now, but she is well within her rights to see someone if she wants to! We hope the young star enjoys the rest of her Coachella weekend, and maybe we’ll see more of her male friend in the future.

For now, we’re happy for Jordyn if she has found someone new, or is just casually hanging out with a friend. The influencer has been busy at work – she was in 16-year-old Justin Roberts’ new music video “Way Too Much” on YouTube – and she deserves a relaxing break. Have fun at Coachella, Jordyn!