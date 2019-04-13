Childish Gambino Tears Up At Coachella Over Losing Mac Miller & Nipsey Hussle: ‘All We Have Is Memories’

Childish Gambino took a moment to remember Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle when talking about losing his dad and dealing with loss over the past year, during his performance at Coachella on Apr. 12.

Childish Gambino, 35, had an emotional moment on stage with his fans during his show at Coachella on Apr. 12. The musician and actor couldn’t help but mention both Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle when he reflected on his tough year of loss, which included his dad’s death, during a speech on stage. “I lost my dad this year, we lost Nipsey, we lost Mac…,” he said before taking a moment to collect himself through tears. “What I’m starting to realize is all we really have is memories at the end of the day. That’s all we are. All we are really is like data and you pass it onto your kids and you pass it onto your friends or your family.”

Childish went on to elaborate on how quickly life can go by and encouraged people to not make a difference when they’re here. “The problem with, like, us, like millennials, like everybody here, is we have so much data, like we know what’s gonna happen,” he explained. “We’re too afraid to plant a tree that we know we’re not gonna eat from. There’s 100,000 of you out here right now, there’s a chance, a good chance, that at least one of y’all won’t see next week, so what I’m saying is while you’re here, while we’re here, feel something and pass it on.” Childish was met with applause as he went on to introduce a song for “everything we’ve lost and everything we stand to gain in the future.”

Childish’s mention of rappers, Mac, who died at the age of 26 after an accidental drug overdose last Sept., and Nipsey, who died at the age of 33 after he was gunned down in Mar., is most likely not the first time an artist will bring the late stars up during the Coachella music-filled weekend. The festival, which is taking place in Indio, CA, kicked off on Friday, Apr. 12 and is set to go on for the rest of the weekend as well as into next weekend, before it officially ends on Apr. 21.

Childish Gambino breaks down a little talking about Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, & his late father 🥺😢🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gxQW99wA7y — Party at the Rooftop (@AtRooftop) April 13, 2019

In addition to Childish, other impressive acts set to take the stage at this year’s Coachella include Ariana Grande, The 1975 and Kid Cudi.