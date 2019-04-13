Brad Pitt ‘Feels Great’ Now That He & Angelina Jolie Are Legally Single

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie have been allowed to go back to being legally single by a judge, more than two and a half years after their divorce filing, and Brad is thrilled that progress is finally being made.

Brad Pitt, 55, and ex Angelina Jolie, 43, can now declare themselves as officially single again for the first time since their marriage in 2014. The former lovebirds were granted the legal status change by a judge in a recent ruling, a source told HollywoodLife, even though their divorce has yet to be finalized. The legal move is called bifurcation and both Brad and Angelina requested it, according to court documents involved in the case.

Brad and Angelina split in Sept. 2016, after two years of marriage and eight years of dating before that, so the status change is definitely a big deal for the stars. In addition to working out the finalization of their divorce, they’re working out the finalization in the custody agreement for their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Although they settled on a temporary custody arrangement, they won’t have a permanent one until all the legal details have been sorted, which could take several more months.

Even though there’s still some time to go before everything’s settled, Brad feels the recent status change is a step in the right direction. “Brad feels great to officially be single and getting these documents filed was really important to him,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He really wants to close the chapter with Angelina as much as he can and move forward, and he feels it’s one step closer to doing so. Though the divorce is still far from over and there’s a lot that still needs to be worked out in order for it to be official, he’ll take what he can get. He’s so ready to move on. Brad will always wish Angie well since he had so many great years with her and they share children together, but the chapter is closing and that feels good for him. The primary part of the divorce is over.”

It seems Brad’s feelings are quite different from Angelina’s. We previously reported that the actress was still having a hard time moving on from her relationship with Brad, and now that they’re both considered legally single, it looks like Brad is truly not giving moving on a second thought.

“It is over and they are moving forward with the divorce but there are a lot of complexities of the divorce that continue to draw out the process, it is not because Brad is entertaining the idea of getting back with Angelina,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Brad is over this relationship and ready for the divorce to be done. He has zero interest in reuniting with Angelina. Even if Angie did miss Brad, and reached out romantically, he would never see her again in that way after everything they have been through since the split. Instead, he is focused on his kids, healing and moving on with his life.”