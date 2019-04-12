Jay Cutler: 5 Things To Know About Kristin Cavallari’s Husband & Retired NFL Quarterback

Wait…Jay Cutler did what? Kristin Cavallari said the ex-NFL star ‘saved her life’ by unclogging her breast milk ducts with his mouth and if you want to know the kind of man who’d do that, here’s all the info you need.

“I had major clogged [milk] ducts,” Kristin Cavallari, 32, said in a clip for the upcoming season of Very Cavallari, and she left viewers’ jaws on the floor when explaining what her husband Jay Cutler, 35, did to “save” her. “Jay had to get them out for me. … Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked,” the Laguna Beach star said, adding that this gesture “saved her life.” This little bit of TMI sent shockwaves throughout the Internet, as some fans were both grossed out and inspired by Jay’s devotion. So, who is Kristin’s husband?

1. He’s a retired NFL quarterback…. Jay Christopher Cutler, born in Santa Claus, Indiana, grew up in the Midwest. He discovered a love for football as a youth, and attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and was considered one of the most successful quarterbacks in the school’s history. The Denver Broncos picked him in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, but he would only spend three seasons with the team. The Broncos traded him to the Chicago Bears in 2009, where he would play until his release in 2016.

2. …and a former sports commentator. Following his release in 2016, Jay retired and signed with FOX Sports to be a football commentator. However, he un-retired in 2017 to play for the Miami Dolphins. “We loved our time working with Jay and wish him the best back on the field this year with the Dolphins,” Fox Sports said. Following the 2017 season, Jay retired again.

3. He’s heavily involved in charity. Jay has worked with a variety of charities throughout his career. He partnered with Vanderbilt’s “Best Buddies” program, aimed at helping young people with developmental disabilities. He started the Jay Cutler Foundation in 2007, which works with Mile High United Way’s initiative to help high at-risk youth graduate from high school. In 2009, he teamed with Eli Lilly and Company for the “Touchdowns for Diabetes” campaign. For every touchdown he threw in 2009, the charity sent a child to diabetes camp.

4. Kristin initially blew him off. “I will tell you what really happened,” Kristin said during a 2013 interview, per Bustle. “I got a call from my publicist that Jay wanted to fly me out to Chicago and take me out. I didn’t know who he was! I had to google him. I was in the middle of filming The Hills so I was like, ‘I don’t want a boyfriend in Chicago,’ and passed on it.”

“A year later I was here [in Chicago] visiting my mom and we ended up going to a pre-season game,” she added. “I had forgotten all about it and my mom said, ‘Didn’t Jay Cutler ask you out?’ Long story short I ended up meeting him and when he walked in I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ I thought he was really cute.”

5. He and Kristin have three kids together. The two were engaged in April 2011, but they called it off in July of that year. They reconciled in Nov. 2011 and were wed in 2013. They welcomed their first son Camden Jack in 2012, second son Jaxon Wyatt in 2014 and daughter Saylor James in 2015.