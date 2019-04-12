Wendy Williams: How She’ll Maintain Working Relationship With Manager Kevin Hunter After Divorce

There are no plans to fire Kevin Hunter from ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ as he also co-owns the talk show! Understandably, this makes the divorce process ‘not easy’ for his now estranged wife.

Wendy Williams, 54, and Kevin Hunter, 46, will continue to be co-workers on The Wendy Williams Show after Wendy filed for divorce on April 10. And the talk show host has a plan to keep business separate from the "breakdown" of their 21 year marriage, as she cited in her divorce documents. "The divorce process so far has been challenging for Wendy," a source connected to her show EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. "Working with Kevin after serving him [divorce papers on] Thursday was not easy for her. She is moving forward and taking things one step at a time until they untangle this mess."

Kevin’s fundamental role in the show makes this “mess” even more complicated. “Kevin is an executive producer [on the Wendy Williams Show] and Wendy’s manager, not to mention co-owner of her show, so he has not been fired yet,” our source explains. “After he was served early Thursday morning, like at 6:30 or 7:00 a.m., he continued to work and finished the day. He was not fired and they did not change the locks on him.”

So, until further notice, Kevin is here to stay for Wendy’s “Hot Topics” and more. “Yes, he will keep working, they can’t just kick him off the show or fire him,” our source points out. “It is not that easy since he also co-owns the production company with Wendy that produces their show and he has been Wendy’s manager for years.”