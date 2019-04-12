Wendy Williams Looking For New Place As She Views Divorce ‘As The Next Chapter’: ‘She Wants A Fresh Start’

Wendy Williams is ‘looking forward’ to making a change after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Wendy Williams, who we reported earlier had had enough of Kevin Hunter‘s alleged infidelity, has not only filed for divorce from her husband of almost 22 years on Apr. 10, she’s already looking for a new place to call home. A source close to the talk show host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Williams is eager to begin this new phase of her life. “Wendy is looking at this divorce as the next chapter in her life and found a new place to live that she loves,” our source told us. “She really just wants a fresh start right now and is focusing on herself and her happiness.”

And when it comes down to where she wants to begin her new single life, Wendy has her sights set on one place in particular within New York City. “Wendy is going to move to Manhattan so she can be closer to the city life and her studio,” our source went on to say. “She was born and raised in New Jersey and while she’ll always consider that ‘home,’ she is looking forward to make a change.”

And while Kevin was “shocked” when he was presented with divorce papers, which cited “irreconcilable differences” and implied that their marriage had been crumbling for at least six months, Wendy is looking forward to what lies ahead of her. “As soon as she completes her stay in rehab, she’ll be moving into her new place in Manhattan and starting her new life,” our source added.