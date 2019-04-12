Tristan Thompson Sends Loving Message To Baby True On 1st Birthday: I ‘Love Every Minute’ With You

Tristan Thompson has so much love for his baby girl on her first birthday. His Instagram post about True is too cute for words.

Tristan Thompson is one proud dad! The Cleveland Cavaliers player dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his daughter, True Thompson, on her first birthday, sharing the most adorable pics of his little girl. Tristan captioned the photoset, “True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol. ❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin” The pics include one of Tristan holding newborn True in the hospital, Tristan lifting a giggling True above his head, and one of her playing in a ball pit with her big brother.

Tristan’s ex, Khloe Kardashian, made a loving tribute to their daughter on Instagram, too. “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever 💕,” she captioned photos of little True playing in her bedroom while surrounded with giant, pink balloons. Khloe’s sisters obviously got in on the love on April 12. True’s auntie, Kim Kardashian, absolutely gushed about her one-year-old niece. “My baby True. Happy 1st Birthday!!! You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi ✨ Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have! I will always be here for you my sweet baby True- Auntie Kiki.”

Kim included tons of pics of True playing with her cousin, Chicago West, who just turned one years old herself on January 15. Another sweet pic shows her uncle, Kanye West, holding her an smiling so widely. So cute! True’s other aunt, Kylie Jenner, shared her love with her niece, too. She shared a photo on Instagram of True and her cousin, Stormi Webster, who turned one years old in February. The cutie cousins are standing cheek to cheek and look like they’re babbling to each other. Kylie captioned it, “BLESSED💕✨ happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow.”

True really has this whole family wrapped around her finger! From Tristan’s post, it seems as if he could be spending the day with his daughter on her birthday. It’s unclear, though, if he’ll be at the birthday party Khloe’s throwing.