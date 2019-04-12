‘Teen Mom 2’s David Eason At War With Jeremy Calvert After Calling Him A ‘B*tch’ On Instagram

‘Teen Mom 2’ stars David Eason and Jeremy Calvert are feuding on Instagram and it’s not pretty. David sparked the fire when he slammed Jeremy for his looks. And, Jeremy hit back with a nasty, cuss-filled rant, that included a jab at David’s wife, Jenelle Evans.

Don’t expect to see Teen Mom 2‘s Jeremy Calvert and David Eason breaking bread together anytime soon. Jeremy is the ex-husband of TM2 star, Leah Messer and David is married to TM2‘s, Jenelle Evans. The two MTV stars went tit for tat on Instagram, after David attacked Jeremy for his looks in a photo Jeremy shared on April 6. — The same day the network taped its forthcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York. “Reunion ready, when your ex wife picks out your outfit….”, Jeremy captioned a photo of him wearing a blue suit jacket and jeans. David later replied in the comments: “Well ya look like a b-tch so there ya go. And, that’s when Jeremy exploded with a fiery response that even dragged David’s wife, Jenelle into the mix.

“Dear dumb f–k, I wish people told parents back in the day not to do drugs while pregnant, maybe then kids wouldn’t have turned out so f–king stupid like you,” Jeremy wrote. “And sorry to say but your parents have to be related for you to come out so f–king stupid. And p.s. keep f–king with me and I’ll fly my ass to NC [North Carolina] and I’ll show you what kind of b-tch I am pretty boy. I’ll b-tch slap your stupid f–king ass…. you non working piece of sh-t. F–k you and f–k your wife and jesus any left over money needs to go to a vaginal surgeon.”

Jeremy’s disdain for David and Jenelle isn’t new news, seeing as he’s slammed the couple in the past. He’s previously questioned David and Jenelle’s parenting, and offered the pair unsolicited advice on social media. As of April 12 — six days after the comment war — things have been calm. Neither Jenelle, David, Jeremy or Leah have reacted to the Instagram back and forth. However, Jeremy and David’s exchange could foreshadow that TM2 fans will see some sort of dramatic blowout when MTV airs the show’s season nine reunion. No air date has been released.

The feud broke out as rumors are swirling that Jeremy and Leah are back together. Speculation that the pair — who shares 5-year-old Adalynn Faith together — rekindled their romance came from fan comments online. That was followed by accusations that she cheated on her now ex-boyfriend, Jason Jordan, with Jeremy. Leah has since denied the allegations, and has vowed that she and Jeremy are forever a team because of their daughter. Not to mention, Jeremy did admit that Leah dressed him for the reunion, so it’s clear they’re on great terms.