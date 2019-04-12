Our first look at ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ was well worth the wait. The trailer was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration on April 12. The ‘Star Wars’ universe as we know it is about to change forever.

The first Star Wars: Episode 9 trailer was in a galaxy far, far away for quite some time but not anymore. The very first footage of the third and final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago on April 12. Episode 9 will be the final film in Skywalker saga. The movie has been shrouded in mystery, but we’ve finally gotten a glimpse at what’s ahead. In short, it’s going to be epic. Watch your first look at Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker above.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as Rey (Daisy Ridley) battles by herself in the desert. “A thousand generations live in you now, Luke says. “But this is your fight. Every generation has a legend.” Rey has definitely become one with The Force at this point, considering that she single-handedly fights an X-Wing with just a lightsaber. We see Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) on a mission together, BB-8 hanging out with a new droid named D-0, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) taking down a dozen men. Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) is back for the adventure, too! Oh, and C-3P0 (Anthony Daniels) wielding a crossbow. Most poignantly, there’s a glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher giving Rey a hug. “We’ll always be with you. No one’s ever really gone,” Luke says. Cue some bone-chilling laughter from Emperor Palpatine.

The title of the film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, puts the theory that Rey is actually a Skywalker into question again. The Star Wars family has denied this in the past, and in The Last Jedi, Kylo cruelly showed Rey that her parents were just regular people who abandoned her. Was he just messing with her? Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose, Lupita Nyong’o’s Maz Kanata, Billie Lourd’s Lieutenant Connix, and Domhnall Gleeson’s General Hux also returned for the ninth and final film. Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, and Matt Smith have all joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Director J.J. Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens, tweeted a heartfelt message on the very first day of filming in Aug. 2018. “Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go,” he wrote. “Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX.” Star Wars: Episode 9 will be released Dec. 20, 2019, two years after The Last Jedi.