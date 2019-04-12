Priyanka Chopra Admits She ‘Judged A Book By Its Cover’ When She Met Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s still in awe over her relationship with Nick Jonas! When they first met, the actress never thought it would turn into a marriage, she admitted on April 11. But, Nick ‘surprised’ her when they began dating and it was ‘mind-blowing.’

Priyanka Chopra, 36, sometimes can’t believe she’s married to Nick Jonas, 26. — So much to the point where she almost didn’t give him a chance in the beginning! “I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” Priyanka admitted while speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday. “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.” , 36, sometimes can’t believe she’s married to, 26. — So much to the point where she almost didn’t give him a chance in the beginning! “I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” Priyanka admitted while speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday. “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.”

Although Nick is 10 years younger, Priyanka said he has “such an old soul,” which she loves. “I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,’” she explained. “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

The actress went on reveal “one of the first things that struck” her about the singer during one of their first dates together. While out with friends, Priyanka told Nick and the group that she had to leave the outing because of a work meeting. But, she purposely dropped a few hints about the work committment in hopes that Nick would tell her to cancel so she could stay. But, he never did.

“Finally he took me aside and he’s like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back,’” Priyanka recalled, admitting, “He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mind-blowing for me.”

Priyanka and Nick’s relationship came as a surprise to many, seeing as the pair became engaged after just two months of dating. They wed on the first of December at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in a lavish, celebration that last nearly a week. The actual wedding ceremony in India was a two-day event, which was followed by a second reception in Mumbai, two weeks later.

The now newlyweds decided they wanted two ceremonies to honor both their religions. But, when they saw the bill, Priyanka and Nick realized they should’ve put a little more thought into their extended celebrations.

“I knew it was going to be three days because Indian weddings do have pre-rituals. Both of us wanted one wedding in each of our religions, so that was two days anyway,” Priyanka explained. “It all happened so fast. We decided to prep this wedding in October, and we got married [on] the first of December.”

“We saw videos, and then the bill,” the actress added. “And we were like, ‘Cool cool, maybe we should have prepared this a little bit more.’”