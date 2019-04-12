Lauren London & Sons Attend Nipsey Hussle’s Burial In Forest Lawn Cemetery — See Pic

Breaking News
Lauren London & Sons Attend Nipsey Hussle's Burial In Forest Lawn Cemetery

One day after speaking in front of a packed stadium for Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service, Lauren London, her sons and the slain rapper’s family kept matters more private as Nipsey was laid to rest.

Lauren London, 34, and Nipsey Hussle’s family paid their respects to the fallen rapper at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12. Wearing all black for the solemn burial, Lauren was joined with her two-year-old son whom she shares with Nipsey, Kross Asghedom, and her other son who she shares with Lil Wayne, Kameron Carter, 9. Nipsey shares his final resting place besides Hollywood icons like Carrie Fisher, Lucille Ball, Paul Walker and Brittany Murphy.

The burial visit followed one day after Lauren and Nipsey’s family took the stage to deliver heartfelt tributes at the Grammy-nominated rapper’s “Celebration of Life” Memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11. Lauren and her two sons all took the mic, but Nipsey’s girlfriend especially had a long speech prepared. “Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and, until we meet again, the marathon continues,” Lauren said among her many parting words to a crowd of 21,000 mourners inside LA’s Staples Center.

Lauren’s son Kameron recalled a dream in which Nipsey told him heaven was like “paradise.” Nipsey’s mother, Angelique Smith, called for “the energies who guide and protect us as we make our way in life” at the memorial, while performer Stevie Wonder urged for more gun control. For those who didn’t get to speak at the funeral, public figures like former President Barack Obama, JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar contributed tribute letters for the memorial program.

After the memorial, Lauren revealed her new forearm tattoo of Nipsey’s face. The actress also had the words “God will rise” inked underneath, and continued her tributes with a touching caption: “Real Love Never Dies…When you see me, you will always see him.” Lauren began dating the Crenshaw rapper in Dec. 2013, and they welcomed Kross in Aug. 2016 (Nipsey also has a seven-year-old daughter, Emani, with Tanisha Asghedom). Lauren lost her longtime love after he was shot dead outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. He was only 33 years old.