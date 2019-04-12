NeNe and Gregg Leakes were put on the spot about their marriage during the taping of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion show and it makes for uncomfortable viewing.

NeNe Leakes, 51, and her husband Gregg Leakes, 64, were interrogated in a newly released sneak peek from part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Host and Bravo exec Andy Cohen, 50, questioned NeNe and Gregg about their marriage in the newly released clip, which was obtained by TooFab, and he didn’t hold back. He asked about the reality TV star husband’s infidelity, even though the couple looked uncomfortable. Andy began by asking NeNe about how much she reveals on the show regarding their personal lives and whether or not Gregg approves. “Does he get on you for revealing too much about your relationship?” Andy asked. “Oh, yeah,” NeNe admitted. “He gets on me about revealing a lot of things.”

Andy turned to Gregg to confirm. “You take issue with some of the things she says on the show?” he asked. Gregg agreed and said he thought there should be “limits” of what is revealed, adding, “I think spoon-feed them. Don’t shovel-feed them.” NeNe clarified, “There’s a lot of things I don’t say. Gregg knows that.”

The tension between NeNe and Gregg seemed palpable and got even more uncomfortable on the set as NeNe’s RHOA co-stars looked on as Andy pressed Gregg for more: “Do you wish that she had not revealed that you had cheated?” Gregg replied, “That was so long ago that that really just didn’t have any weight. The hurt from that got removed from me a long time ago.” Andy clarified with NeNe and asked: “Maybe it didn’t get removed from you?” She shook her head and agreed, “Maybe.”

NeNe revealed Gregg had cheated on her in unseen footage shared by Bravo in Dec. 2018. While playing Truth or Dare, RHOA newbie Shamari DeVoe asked NeNe, “[Has] there ever been any infidelity in your relationship?” NeNe replied, “Yes. [It was] Gregg. There was [sic] many days when I just thought I was gonna divorce Gregg.” NeNe and Gregg have been a hot topic this season as Gregg openly battles colon cancer. NeNe has also been very vocal about her issues with how Gregg has treated her despite not feeling well due to undergoing his intensive chemotherapy treatments.

RHOA fans will recall that NeNe and Gregg divorced in 2011 after being married for 13 years. At the time, Gregg said that “fame got to her head” and that he had wasted $300,000 investing in her acting career, as we previously reported. They reconciled and remarried in 2013, but rumors have swirled that they may be headed for divorce once again.