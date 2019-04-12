Kendall Jenner Flashes Her Fabulous Abs In Crop Top & Leggings Combo – See Pics

Kendall Jenner stepped out for lunch with friends on April 11, when the supermodel opted to go braless under a tiny little crop top, yet again, showing off her insanely toned abs and tiny waist.

Just when we thought Kendall Jenner, 23, was starting to ditch her revealing outfits for a baggier, more grunge style, she stepped out in this ensemble. Kendall went to lunch at Alfred’s in LA on Thursday, April 11, when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black Plush Fleece Lined Cropped Leggings paired with the tiniest little white spaghetti strap Are You Am I Heli Tank. She went completely braless under the tank, which she usually does, and since the top was so cropped, her full rock-hard abs were on display, and she looks more toned than ever before. She accessorized the casual look with her Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Sneakers which she has been wearing on multiple occasions lately. Topping her look off were her favorite pair of black skinny Linda Farrow Sunglasses and her go-to Louis Vuitton Pochette Cles Pouch in Cherry Monogram Vernis. Kendall chose not to wear a jacket or even carry a purse, letting her abs speak for themselves in this look.

Lately, Kendall is back to her old skin-baring ways and she has been showing off her taut tummy a lot recently. Just last week, Kendall was shopping in LA on April 1, when she opted to wear another super casual outfit, which she managed to make look just as sexy. She rocked a pair of oversized mid-rise light-wash, boyfriend Danielle Guizio Dg Vintage Jeans which were extra baggy and distressed, with two massive slits on the knees. She styled the vintage denim with a long-sleeve, extremely cropped Brandy Melville Athelia Knit Top cardigan sweater. The gray crop top was more like a bra than a shirt, similar to the short cut of her white tank top, and featured buttons down the entire front, which she chose to keep a few open. She accessorized with a camouflage ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap, another pair of Yeezy Boost sneakers, but this time she rocked the gray 700 Inertia Sneakers, the same small black Linda Farrow sunglasses and a simple necklace.

Since then, Kendall was out plant shopping in LA on April 6 when she donned the cutest vintage outfit, also showing off her insane abs and small waist. She donned a lavender wool Alessandra Rich Cropped Cardigan with yellow floral embroidery, with a matching Alessandra Rich Wool Bandeau underneath, showing off her entire waist, paired with high-waisted brown leather and denim L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants, leather black Miu Miu Patent Oxford Shoes, a gold Adina’s Jewels Herringbone Choker and Rachel Katz Jewelry Mini Marquis Earrings. While the look was a bit mis-matched, she still managed to pull it off because of her bare abs.

Aside from these skin-baring looks, right before Kendall decided to show some skin again, she was wearing super baggy looks including her baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants in Sydney on April 4 and her dark gray Yeezy Season 5 Jeans in Faded Ink paired with a baggy gray Kids See Ghosts Ksg Hoodie Gravel and her go-to Yankees hat, which she wore to Kanye West’s Sunday Service on March 24.