Kacey Musgraves Is A Country Princess In Sparkly Fringe Dress For Dreamy Performance At Coachella 2019

Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves hit the stage at Coachella, where she brought her soaring vocals and gorgeous fashion looks to an enchanting stage show.

Fresh off her big-win at the ACM Awards, Kacey Musgraves, 30, brought a dose a country music to the 2019 Coachella music festival. As one of the only country stars on this year’s bill, Kacey had some big shoes to fill, but she completely captivated the crowd the whole way through. With her well-known hits such as “Wonder Woman,” “Butterfly” and “Velvet Elvis,” the talented singer made her mark on the 2019 fest. And she looked stunning as always, as she commanded the mic in an orange fringe dress that packed on the sparkles, as seen below. Kacey even brought another legend on stage at one point — social media influencer Baddie Winkle, 90, one of the coolest grandmas you’ll ever know.

Additional performers at this year’s fest, which is held over two weekends, include Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Weezer, Zedd, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, and many, many more! Solange may have dropped out one week before the fest kicked off, but there was no shortage of incredible performers this year!

It was only fitting that Kacey played the hottest music festival of the year after an all-star year of her own. The singer scooped up four Grammy Awards for her album Golden Hour back in February, and continued her winning streak at the ACM Awards on April 7. The singer took home the coveted Album of the Year Award, as well Female Vocalist of the Year.

Kacey not only looked beautiful at the 2019 fest, but she sang beautifully as well. Here’s to hoping we see even more of her at this year’s star-studded after parties!